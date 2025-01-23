Explosive was hidden in toy: SSU prevents terrorist attack against police officers in Zhytomyr. PHOTOS

A terrorist attack against law enforcement officers was prevented in Zhytomyr. Two Russian agents were detained.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

Thus, two men called the police. Before that, they had rented an apartment in Zhytomyr in advance and placed two improvised explosive devices there.

"One of the explosives was hidden in a soft toy, the other was connected to a mobile phone with a camera filming the entrance to the apartment. Using remote access to this gadget, the enemy planned to activate both IEDs when the police entered the apartment through the open door. By this time, the agents were to leave the rented apartment and hide in a hotel room to receive further instructions from their Russian handler," the statement said.

The SSU documented the offenders' preparations for the terrorist attack and detained them in a hotel immediately after a call to the National Police hotline.

The detainees were two residents of Dnipropetrovsk region, whom the enemy had remotely recruited through Telegram channels in search of "easy" money. The young men arrived in Zhytomyr by bus on the instructions of the occupiers. After arriving in the city, they received the geolocation of the cache via messenger, from which they took two packages with explosive devices to commit a terrorist attack.

The examination established that the IEDs were packed in thermoses and filled with stones to increase the destructive effect in the event of detonation.

The detainees have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 15, Part 2 Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempted terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). They are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

