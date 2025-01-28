Vandals damage portraits of fallen soldiers on Alley of Memory of Heroes in Kirovohrad region. PHOTOS
In Novoukrainka, Kirovohrad region, several people with signs of alcohol intoxication defaced portraits of fallen Ukrainian defenders on the Alley of Memory of Heroes.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the community, Oleksandr Korinnyi.
It is noted that the criminal acts occurred on the afternoon of 26 January on the Alley of Memory of Heroes of the Novoukrainska community.
"Police officers responded promptly to the city council's appeal and identified the offenders, as, in addition to witnesses, CCTV cameras were also used. Of course, the vandals will be punished in accordance with the law, but their behaviour defies all common sense, as it is extremely difficult to call this a human act," he said.
Korinnyi also promised to restore the portraits of the fallen defenders as soon as possible.
