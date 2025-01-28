Illegal border crossing for €6.5 thousand: group of people trying to get to Romania exposed in Bukovyna - SBGS. PHOTO

Chernivtsi border guards exposed a group of people who were trying to illegally cross the state border at the site of the Krasnoyilsk department.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

As it became known, a local resident organised the delivery of four people to the border, where he was supposed to show them the direction of travel to Romania, bypassing official checkpoints.

Border guards stopped the car on the way to the border, detaining the driver and passengers. During the interrogation, it became known that four citizens of Ukraine paid the organiser of the scheme EUR 6,500 each for the opportunity to illegally enter Romania.

After the detention, border guards identified several other people involved in organising this illegal activity. Administrative materials were drawn up against the "illegal tourists", and the driver who delivered them to the border was detained under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine).

