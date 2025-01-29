ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 834,670 people (+1670 per day), 9886 tanks, 22,395 artillery systems, 20,597 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 834,670 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 29.01.25 are estimated at:

personnel - about 834670 (+1670) people,

tanks - 9886 (+10) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 20597 (+24) units,

artillery systems - 22395 (+29) units,

MLRS - 1264 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 1050 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 23456 (+57),

cruise missiles - 3054 (+1),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 35366 (+97) units,

special equipment - 3721 (+3).

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

