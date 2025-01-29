Shmyhal arrives in Croatia: talks on energy and demining are planned. PHOTO

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal arrives in Zagreb for meetings with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic.

He announced this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We have arrived in Zagreb, where we will hold talks with the Croatian leadership. We will meet with Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Speaker Gordan Jandroković. We will focus on the issues of Europe's energy security, demining of Ukraine and the approach of a just peace," Shmyhal said.

The visit also includes a meeting with Croatian business representatives. The Ukrainian side seeks to involve Croatian companies in reconstruction projects and expand cooperation in the investment sector.

