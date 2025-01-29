Ruscists attack Kupyansk with drones: ambulance damaged, medical workers injured. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 29 January 2025, Russian troops attack Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, with attack drones.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy hit an ambulance with a barrage munition based on an FPV drone near the ambulance, and another civilian vehicle was also damaged.

"Three medical workers were injured as a result of an attack by an enemy FPV drone. A 43-year-old driver was hospitalised with explosive wounds. A 26-year-old doctor and a 41-year-old paramedic suffered from acute stress reaction," clarified Syniehubov.



