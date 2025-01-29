Zelenskyy pays tribute to Heroes of Kruty at Askold’s Grave. PHOTOS

On the Day of Remembrance of the Heroes of Kruty, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoured the memory of those who held back the Bolshevik offensive on Kyiv on 29 January 1918.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

As noted, the ceremony took place at the memorial cross to the Heroes of Kruty at Askold's Grave in Kyiv.









After the ceremony, the Head of State spoke with Liliia Averianova, mother of the fallen Hero of Ukraine, fighter pilot Andrii Pilshchykov (call sign Dzhus), near the Church of St. Nicholas at Askold's Grave.

Zelenskyy paid tribute to Andrii Pilshchykov, as well as Mark Paslavskyi, who died near Ilovaisk in August 2014; and Oleksandr Klitynskyi, a participant in the Revolution of Dignity who died in a fire in the Trade Union Building in February 2014; Hero of Ukraine, commander of the "Wolves of Da Vinci" assault battalion Dmytro Kotsiubailo (call sign Da Vinci), who died in March 2023 near Bakhmut, and Pavlo Petrychenko, a public activist and soldier of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk, who died last April while performing a combat mission in Donetsk region.

See more: Zelenskyy honored memory of fallen soldiers on Armed Forces Day. PHOTOS





As a reminder, on 29 January, Ukraine marks the Day of Remembrance of the Heroes of Kruty, a battle that took place in 1918 between Ukrainian troops and the Bolsheviks. It was this event that delayed the Bolshevik offensive on Kyiv, allowing the Ukrainian People's Republic to finally declare independence and sign an alliance agreement with Germany.