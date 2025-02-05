ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 844,070 people (+1140 per day), 9,947 tanks, 22,707 artillery systems, 20,721 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 844,070 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 5.02.25 are estimated at:

personnel - about 844070 (+1140) people,

tanks - 9947 (+9) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 20721 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 22707 (+52) units,

MLRS - 1269 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1053 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 24102 (+99),

cruise missiles - 3054 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 36078 (+157) units,

special equipment - 3735 (+2)

втрати військ РФ в Україні

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

