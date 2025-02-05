Counterfeit fuel was produced and sold: UAH 13.5 million worth of "goods" seized in Cherkasy region - BES. PHOTOS

Detectives of the Main Detective Unit of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine uncovered illegal manufacture and sale of excisable goods, in particular petrol and diesel fuel, in the Cherkasy region.

This was reported by the press service of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in 2022-2024, officials of two companies organized illegal fuel production without a license.

As noted, the finished products were sold through a network of petrol stations throughout Ukraine. During the searches at the production site, more than 580 tonnes of petroleum products, 5 mobile phones with evidence of illegal storage and sale of fuel, as well as equipment for processing oil and gas condensate were seized.

The seized items include 2 above-ground tanks with over 40 tonnes of finished products, a fuel dispenser containing almost 9 tonnes of fuel, over half a million hryvnias in cash, and documentation confirming the illegal activity.

Read also on Censor.NET: Ukraine's oldest crypto exchange to cease operations after website blocking at BES request

The estimated value of the seized excisable goods is UAH 13.5 million. The fuel samples were sent for examination to verify compliance with the requirements of DSTU.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing under Article 204 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal manufacture, storage, and sale of excisable goods).

Read more: BES received information about Ukrainian OnlyFans users: searches have begun