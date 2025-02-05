Commander of military unit caused UAH 12 million in losses to state by purchasing fuel tanks. He will be tried - SBI. PHOTO

SBI officers completed a pre-trial investigation against the commander of a military unit in the Kirovohrad region, whose negligence caused the budget to lose almost UAH 12 million.

As noted, the indictment has been sent to court.

"Three bidders applied for the tender for the purchase of fuel tanks announced by the military unit. The lowest bid from a private company was selected as the winner.

However, after concluding the contracts, the businessmen artificially inflated the cost of the products in the documentation. The official of the military unit did not check the change in the contract amount. Thus, the total amount of damage to the state reached almost UAH 12 million," the statement said.

The official is accused of negligent attitude to military service, which caused grave consequences (part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Measures are being taken to compensate the state for the losses incurred.

The article provides for a sentence of up to 8 years in prison.