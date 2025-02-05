Ruscists attacked tractor with FPV drone in Kupiansk: driver was injured. PHOTO
Russian troops attacked a tractor with a drone in Kupiansk.
This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET informs.
At about 10:50, the occupiers hit a tractor with an FPV drone, injuring a 43-year-old driver.
The vehicle is damaged.
A pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.
