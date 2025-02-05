ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11551 visitors online
News Photo War
1 008 0

Ruscists attacked tractor with FPV drone in Kupiansk: driver was injured. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked a tractor with a drone in Kupiansk.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET informs.

At about 10:50, the occupiers hit a tractor with an FPV drone, injuring a 43-year-old driver.

The vehicle is damaged.

Read more: Peskov: Zelenskyy is "illegitimate" but Russia is ready to negotiate with him

РФ вдарила FPV-дроном по трактору в Куп’янську

A pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Author: 

war (1062) shoot out (13631) fpv-drone (78) Kharkivska region (690) Kup’yanskyy district (184) Kup’yansk (423) war in Ukraine (2952)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 