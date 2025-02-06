Protected occupation "police": former security guard who worked for Russian army detained in Kherson - SBI. PHOTO

TheSBI detained a former law enforcement officer from Kherson who worked in the occupation "Ministry of Internal Affairs department" and guarded its premises during the Russian occupation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press service.

According to the investigation, after the occupation of the city in 2022, the former policeman sided with the invaders, joining the illegal occupation "department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kherson region". He took the position of "inspector of the security company" and was responsible for the "security" of the so-called "police" premises.

After the liberation of Kherson, the man stayed in the city and tried to hide, but was exposed by law enforcement. He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - voluntarily holding a position in an illegal law enforcement agency in the occupied territory.

The sanction of this article provides for up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The court has already imposed an arrest as a measure of restraint on the detainee.

The investigation is ongoing under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

