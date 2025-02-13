Russian Federation attacked Sumy with drones in morning: private residential sector under attack. PHOTO
In the morning, the Russian occupiers attacked Sumy with drones.
This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.
"The UAVs were aimed at a private residential sector, at civilians. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified," the statement said.
