Russian Federation attacked Sumy with drones in morning: private residential sector under attack. PHOTO

In the morning, the Russian occupiers attacked Sumy with drones.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"The UAVs were aimed at a private residential sector, at civilians. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified," the statement said.

Read: Russians shelled Sumy region over 100 times during the day, 5 people wounded

