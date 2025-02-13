Interceptor missiles for NASAMS and cooperation in development of drones: Umerov meets with Canadian Defence Minister Blair. PHOTO

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov met with Canada's Defence Minister Bill Blair in Brussels.

Umerov posted this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"The meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine is not only a coordination of international assistance but also an opportunity for bilateral talks with key partners," Umerov said.

According to him, one of the main issues of the meeting was interceptor missiles for NASAMS air defense systems.

"In the face of persistent Russian missile attacks and massive Iranian drone strikes, strengthening air defense remains a critical necessity," he added.

The parties also discussed cooperation with Canadian companies in the field of drone development. The Ukrainian minister stressed that joint production and exchange of experience could significantly enhance Ukraine's technological capabilities and added that this issue would be further elaborated on later.

"I am grateful to Canada for its consistent support of Ukraine despite other challenges facing the international community. I am especially grateful for the recently announced package of support for the Ukrainian industry based on the Danish model for CAD 100 million. I look forward to further strengthening our partnership and finding new ways of cooperation," Umerov concluded.

