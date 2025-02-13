ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8294 visitors online
News Photo
451 1

Occupiers attacked Nikopol district with heavy artillery and UAVs: two people injured, houses, enterprise and dormitory damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 13 February, the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region suffered from enemy UAV strikes, the enemy also opened fire from heavy artillery and dropped ammunition from a drone.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy terrorised Nikopol, Myrove, Pokrovs rural and Marhanetsk communities.

A 70-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were injured as a result of the Russian attacks. They have been hospitalised and are receiving the necessary assistance.

Read more: Consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region: enemy used GABs, drones and artillery. PHOTOS

Shelling of Nikopol district on February 13

An industrial enterprise, a shop, a multi-storey building and a dormitory were also damaged. More than a dozen private houses and several outbuildings were damaged.

An air raid alert is currently active in the region.

See more: Occupiers attacked Nikopol district more than 20 times: infrastructure, enterprise and petrol station damaged. PHOTOS

Shelling of Nikopol district on February 13
Shelling of Nikopol district on February 13
Shelling of Nikopol district on February 13
Shelling of Nikopol district on February 13
Shelling of Nikopol district on February 13
Shelling of Nikopol district on February 13
Shelling of Nikopol district on February 13
Shelling of Nikopol district on February 13

Author: 

shoot out (14873) Nikopol (819) Dnipropetrovska region (1748) Nikopolskyy district (358)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 