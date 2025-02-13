Occupiers attacked Nikopol district with heavy artillery and UAVs: two people injured, houses, enterprise and dormitory damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 13 February, the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region suffered from enemy UAV strikes, the enemy also opened fire from heavy artillery and dropped ammunition from a drone.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy terrorised Nikopol, Myrove, Pokrovs rural and Marhanetsk communities.

A 70-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were injured as a result of the Russian attacks. They have been hospitalised and are receiving the necessary assistance.

An industrial enterprise, a shop, a multi-storey building and a dormitory were also damaged. More than a dozen private houses and several outbuildings were damaged.



An air raid alert is currently active in the region.

