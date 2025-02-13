Consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region: enemy used GABs, drones and artillery. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the enemy used GABs, drones and artillery against civilians in Kharkiv and the region. There were no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the regional police.

Kharkiv district

The enemy attacked Rokytne village with a UAV. Law enforcers found the wreckage of a "Shahed" UAV.

Bohodukhiv district

The Russians attacked the area's settlements with the use of GABs. In the village of Karasivka, 10 private houses and outbuildings were damaged as a result of the strike.

In the village of Vysoke, a hit was recorded in an open area in a field.

Izium district

A "Molniya-1" UAV damaged the windows and doors of a shop building and an ambulance in Horokhovatka village.

The enemy shelled the village of Pisky-Radkivski with MLRS, damaging window glazing and the roof of a house.

Kupiansk district

On the afternoon of 12 February, an FPV drone attacked Kupiansk. Two private households were damaged.

In the evening, a UAV crashed in a forested area, damaging the windows and fence of 2 private houses and a petrol station in the village of Taranivka.

