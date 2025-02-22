Russian troops strike at Kostiantynivka: at least 2 people killed and 4 wounded. PHOTOS
At least 2 people were killed and 4 wounded in today's shelling of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the city was hit by numerous air strikes this morning. There may still be people under the rubble of buildings, and the search operation is ongoing.
Consequences of an enemy attack
According to preliminary estimates, 10 multi-storey buildings, 21 private houses, 3 industrial premises, a shop, 16 garages, 2 power lines, 2 gas pipelines and 9 cars were damaged.
