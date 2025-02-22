Russian troops shelled three districts of Donetsk region: 2 people were killed and 11 wounded. PHOTOS

On 21 February 2025, Russian troops continued to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

An outbuilding was damaged in Serhiivka of the Udachne district. In Pokrovsk, 3 multi-story buildings and a private house were damaged; in Rodynske, 6 private houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

A shop was damaged in Lyman. In Nikanorivka, Mykolaiv community, 1 person was killed and 1 injured, 1 house was destroyed and 1 damaged. In Sloviansk, 8 people were injured, 68 houses and an administrative building were damaged. In Kramatorsk, a person was wounded, 46 houses and 2 cars were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, 1 person was killed and 2 injured, 9 private houses and 3 non-residential buildings were damaged; in Bilokuzmynivka, 5 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Six houses were damaged in Siversk.













In total, Russians fired 11 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day. 162 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 49 children.