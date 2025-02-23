Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: 1 person was killed, 5 injured. 12 high-rise buildings, boarding house, church, and petrol station were damaged. PHOTOS

Late the previous night, Russian troops launched another missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Defence Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, Censor.NET reports.

Unfortunately, one person died as a result of the attack. 5 people were injured (four women and a man), three in hospital. One woman is in an extremely serious condition in intensive care. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the wounded and are fighting for their lives.

According to preliminary data, 12 apartment buildings, a civilian infrastructure facility, a retirement home, a church, social and industrial buildings, a petrol station, and cars were damaged. All operational and utility services were involved in the aftermath of the strike. The fire that started at the impact site has been extinguished.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening, of 22 February, Russian occupants struck at Kryvyi Rih, damaging civilian infrastructure.