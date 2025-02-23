"Shaheds massively attacked Kyiv region: there are consequences in two districts (updated). PHOTO

On the night of 23 February 2025, the enemy massively attacked the Kyiv region using attack UAVs. The alert lasted for 10 hours.

Air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets were shot down.

There were no civilian casualties.

Consequences of an enemy attack

According to the RMA, there were no hits to critical infrastructure.

In Bucha district, 4 private houses were damaged as a result of falling debris from downed enemy targets.

In Vyshhorod district, the fall of UAV debris caused a grass flooring to catch fire in an open area. The fire was extinguished.







Operational groups continue to work on recording the consequences of the enemy attack.

According to the Air Force, a total of 138 out of 267 Shaheds were destroyed, and another 119 drones were lost in the area.