ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11217 visitors online
News Photo
859 0

Day in Zaporizhzhia: woman was wounded, houses, and cars damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired 455 times at 13 localities in the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, a woman was wounded in Zaporizhzhia.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Attack on Zaporizhzhya

Thus, a woman was injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia.

According to the State Emergency Service, the Russian army struck the regional center at night with unmanned aerial vehicles. A 53-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized.

"Rescuers extinguished the fire in a two-story residential building and a truck over an area of 80 square meters. The blast wave and debris damaged neighboring houses," the SES said.

Watch more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with 10 drones at night. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Attack on Zaporizhzhia on 23 February
Attack on Zaporizhzhia on 23 February
Attack on Zaporizhzhia on 23 February
Attack on Zaporizhzhia on 23 February

See more: Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, fire broke out in private sector. PHOTOS

Attack on Zaporizhzhia on 23 February
Attack on Zaporizhzhia on 23 February
Attack on Zaporizhzhia on 23 February
Attack on Zaporizhzhia on 23 February
Attack on Zaporizhzhia on 23 February

Shelling in the Zaporizhzhia region

As noted, the enemy did:

  • 20 air strikes on Stepnohirsk, Lukianivske, Huliaypole, Varvarivka, and Zelene.
  • 265 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.
  • 3 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Novodanilivka, Huliaipole, and Novodarivka.
  • 167 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

There were 27 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, and cars.

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (523) shoot out (13872) Zaporizka region (1297) Zaporizkyy district (98)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 