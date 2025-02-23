Russian troops shelled 4 districts of Donetsk region: 5 people killed, many wounded. PHOTOS
Yesterday, on 22 February 2025, Russian troops continued to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.
Volnovakha district
Three people were injured in Bahytyr, Velykonovosilka district.
Pokrovsky district
In Pokrovsk, 2 people died and 2 were injured, 3 houses were damaged.
Kramatorsk district
A garage and a car were damaged in Yatskivka, Liman community. In Rai Oleksandrivka of the Mykolaiv district, 7 private houses and a power line were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 3 people were killed and 7 injured, 17 multi-story buildings, 21 private houses, 3 industrial buildings, 2 shops, an administrative building, an infrastructure facility, 2 power lines, 3 gas pipelines, 27 garages, and 10 cars were damaged; in Ivanopillia, 1 person was injured and 18 private houses were damaged.
Bakhmut district
In Siversk, 8 houses were damaged.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy dropped 7 unmanned aerial vehicles on Kostiantynivka: there are casualties, civilian infrastructure is damaged.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password