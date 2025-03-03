ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11653 visitors online
News Photo Russian Federation shells ecopark near Kharkiv
4 013 7

Ruscists attacked eco-park near Kharkiv: animals died, enclosures destroyed. PHOTO

On the night of 3 March, Russian troops attacked the Ecopark near Kharkiv.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

Around 1:00, a Russian drone attacked the village of Lisne.

"The hit was recorded on the territory of the Ecopark near the contact yard. The enclosures were destroyed and animals died," the statement said.

See more: Russian "shahed" hit high-rise building in centre of Kharkiv, 8 people injured, including child, - mayor (updated)

Russian Federation hits an eco-park near Kharkiv. Animals were killed
Russian Federation hits an eco-park near Kharkiv. Animals were killed

Author: 

animals (58) shoot out (12960) Kharkivska region (448) Kharkivskyy district (132) Lisne (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 