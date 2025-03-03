Ruscists attacked eco-park near Kharkiv: animals died, enclosures destroyed. PHOTO
On the night of 3 March, Russian troops attacked the Ecopark near Kharkiv.
This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.
Around 1:00, a Russian drone attacked the village of Lisne.
"The hit was recorded on the territory of the Ecopark near the contact yard. The enclosures were destroyed and animals died," the statement said.
