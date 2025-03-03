Russian "shahed" hit high-rise building in centre of Kharkiv, 8 people injured, including child, - mayor (updated)

On the evening of 2 March, a Russian drone hit a house in the centre of Kharkiv.

This was announced by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Earlier, a 'Shahed' UAV hit a high-rise building in the city centre. There is a fire on one of the floors," the mayor wrote.

Later, he wrote that there was information about one victim.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the number of victims had increased to three.

"The number of victims has increased to three. Medical aid was provided on the spot," noted Syniehubov.

As of 22:56, the number of victims had risen to four.

As of 23:18, seven people have been reported injured.

Update as of 23:35:

The number of victims increased to 8, including a child.

The enemy UAV also damaged three houses and smashed almost one and a half hundred windows.

All relevant services and volunteers are working at the arrival site.

Later, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office clarified that the UAV had hit an apartment on the fifth floor. Fortunately, no one was in the apartment.

"A total of eight people were injured. Three women, two men and a 6-year-old boy were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. A 21-year-old resident suffered a neck burn. A 58-year-old man sustained injuries to his face," the statement said.





