For more than day, world has not heard Russia’s response to ceasefire proposed by United States – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian delegation on talks with US representatives in Saudi Arabia.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"It is good that the conversation was as constructive as possible. Ukraine is determined to move quickly towards peace, and we are ready to do our part to create all the opportunities for a reliable, lasting and decent peace. The teams did a great job: defence and intelligence assistance was resumed.



Our representatives informed the American side of Ukraine's principled positions. Ukraine was ready for ceasefire in the sky and at sea, but the American side offered silence on the ground. Ukraine accepts this offer. An important issue is control, and we are grateful to the American side for its willingness to organise the technical aspects of control," the statement said.

They also discussed security needs.

"We discussed cooperation with European partners and further joint steps.



Unfortunately, for more than a day now, the world has not heard a meaningful response from Russia to the proposals that were made. And this once again confirms that it is Russia that wants to continue the war and will try to delay the onset of peace as much as possible. We hope that the pressure from the United States will be enough to force Russia to end the war," Zelenskyy said.

The President expressed Ukraine's readiness to continue to work constructively with all partners in America, Europe and other parts of the world who are committed to helping bring peace closer.

The Head of State also thanked Saudi Arabia and personally the Crown Prince for organising the platform for the work of our delegations.

