Occupiers attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: two wounded, damaged houses, administrative building and gas pipeline. PHOTOS

During the day on 13 March, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, there were no casualties in Nikopol district. Two women aged 61 and 72 were wounded as a result of hostile shelling. One will recover at home, while the other remains under medical supervision.

See more: Shahed’s attack on Kyiv region: two houses damaged in Boryspil district. PHOTOS

Overall, in Nikopol district, the enemy hit Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrov communities. An administrative building, 3 private houses and an outbuilding were damaged in the settlements.

The aggressor fired artillery at the Synelnykove community, namely Mezhivska. A gas pipeline was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Read more: Five people killed and 12 wounded as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region - RMA. PHOTOS



















