At night, enemy shelled Nikopol with rocket artillery, man was wounded. PHOTOS

On the night of 24 March, the occupiers attacked Nikopol with "Grad" multiple rocket launchers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

A 35-year-old man was injured. He sustained shrapnel wounds. The victim was hospitalised in a moderate condition.

Three multi-storey residential buildings, a car, a kindergarten, an administrative building, an industrial enterprise and a hospital were damaged. A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers.

Also on the evening of 23 March, Russians attacked the Marhanets community in Nikopol district. They used a kamikaze drone.

