Occupiers attacked Kharkiv region in morning, damaged private houses. PHOTOS
In the early morning hours of 24 March, Russians struck Prudianka and Slatyne in Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Derhachiv CMA Viacheslav Zadorenko.
Around 04:00, the occupiers struck Prudianka, according to preliminary information, using a guided aerial bomb. The shelling severely damaged a private house.
At around 04:15, Russians shelled Slatyne (type of weapon is being established), damaging 3 private households and outbuildings.
Zadorenko noted that there were no injuries.
