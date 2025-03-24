ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8891 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
786 0

Occupiers attacked Kharkiv region in morning, damaged private houses. PHOTOS

In the early morning hours of 24 March, Russians struck Prudianka and Slatyne in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Derhachiv CMA Viacheslav Zadorenko.

Around 04:00, the occupiers struck Prudianka, according to preliminary information, using a guided aerial bomb. The shelling severely damaged a private house.

At around 04:15, Russians shelled Slatyne (type of weapon is being established), damaging 3 private households and outbuildings.

Zadorenko noted that there were no injuries.

Read more: Russians intensified activity in area of Topoli, Krasne Pershe in Kharkiv region - DeepState

Kharkiv region
Kharkiv region
Kharkiv region
Kharkiv region
Kharkiv region
Kharkiv region

Author: 

Kharkivska region (425) Kharkivskyy district (120) Prudyanka (1) Slatyne (5)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 