UAV crashes into playground in Kharkiv, no casualties - RMA. PHOTOS
On the evening of 24 March, a UAV of unknown type crashed into a playground in Kharkiv. There were no casualties.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.
"Kharkiv. Industrial district. A UAV of an unknown type crashed into a playground," he wrote.
Syniehubov added that there were no casualties, and the relevant services were inspecting the area.
