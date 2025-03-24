ENG
UAV crashes into playground in Kharkiv, no casualties - RMA. PHOTOS

On the evening of 24 March, a UAV of unknown type crashed into a playground in Kharkiv. There were no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"Kharkiv. Industrial district. A UAV of an unknown type crashed into a playground," he wrote.

A drone crashes into a playground in Kharkiv
A drone crashes into a playground in Kharkiv

Syniehubov added that there were no casualties, and the relevant services were inspecting the area.

drone (1579) Kharkiv (1256) Synehubiv (291) Kharkivska region (425) Kharkivskyy district (120)
