Enemy massively attacked enterprise in Izium with drones, large-scale fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Izium, Kharkiv region, 14 Russian drones attacked a civilian enterprise that was not in operation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"On 24 March, 14 Russian drones hit a civilian enterprise within an hour, causing the destruction of buildings and a large-scale fire," the statement said.

The shelling caused a fire on the previous area of 8,400 sq m, one car and 3 trucks on the area of 100 sq m and grass outside the enterprise on the area of 300 sq m.

Two civilian non-residential infrastructures, a workshop, 2 cars, 2 trucks and a cargo semi-trailer were damaged. The shelling also damaged railway contact lines.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

