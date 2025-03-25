They wanted to set fire to MP’s reception on order of Russia: two men detained in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Law enforcers detained two men in the capital who tried to set fire to the reception of a Kyiv City Council deputy on the orders of Russian special services.

This was reported by the Kyiv police, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the Russian special services promised them a "generous payment". They broke a window and threw a bottle of flammable mixture into the room.

"The police detained the arsonists on the same day, and during the search, they seized material evidence indicating their involvement in the crime. It is noteworthy that they never received the promised money.



Investigators served the detainees with a notice of suspicion of attempted intentional destruction or damage to property by arson, and the court imposed on them a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention. They face up to ten years in prison for their actions," the statement said.

Read more: SSU detains eight arsonists who were acting on Russian orders across Ukraine. PHOTOS













