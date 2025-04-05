Consequences of hostile strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

In the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Malomykhailivska district was under enemy attack. A 13-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman were wounded in the morning shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, three dozen private homes were damaged.











On 4 April, units of the Nikopol District Police Department processed more than four dozen reports of shelling.

"After 11 o'clock, the aggressors shelled Nikopol with artillery - they hit a private house. An 82-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds. He was hospitalised. Investigators recorded damage to infrastructure, private houses, outbuildings, a trailer, a garage and solar panels. Roofs were smashed, walls and ceilings were pierced, facades and fences around the area were cut, and window glass was smashed. People's property was damaged," the statement said.

In total, Nikopol, Marhanetska, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovsk districts were under attack by the occupiers over the past 24 hours. They attacked with kamikaze drones, artillery, and UAVs. Investigations are ongoing at the sites of the attacks.