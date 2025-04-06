Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 923,670 people (+1330 per day), 10,554 tanks, 25,786 artillery systems, 21,972 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 923,670 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 06.04.25 are estimated at:

personnel - about 923670 (+1330) people,

tanks - 10554 (+13) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 21972 (+20) units,

artillery systems - 25786 (+56) units,

MLRS - 1354 (+4) units,

air defence systems - 1124 (+0) units,

aircraft - 370 (+0) units,

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 31846 (+68),

cruise missiles - 3130 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 43050 (+96) units,

special equipment - 3789 (+1)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.