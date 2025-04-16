Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 936,210 people (+1050 per day), 10,638 tanks, 26,377 artillery systems, 22,163 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 936,210 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 16.04.25 are estimated at:

personnel - about 936210 (+1050) people,

tanks - 10638 (+9) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 22163 (+13) units,

artillery systems - 26377 (+87) units,

MLRS - 1364 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1132 (+0) units,

aircraft - 370 (+0) units,

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 32837 (+146),

cruise missiles - 3145 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 44472 (+133) units,

special equipment - 3804 (+3)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.