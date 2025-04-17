Occupiers have dismantled "Donetsk region" stele located between Mariupol and Berdiansk. PHOTO
Russian occupiers dismantled the stele "Donetsk region" on the border with the Zaporizhzhia region, between Mariupol and Berdiansk.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Centre for the Study of Occupation, former adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko.
The occupiers dismantled the "Donetsk region" stele located at the regional border between Mariupol and Berdiansk. "They’re so triggered by anything Ukrainian that they dismantled the sign just to erase the reference," Andriushchenko wrote.
