Car exploded on mine in Balakliia, Kharkiv region: driver killed. PHOTOS

On 22 April, a car exploded in Balakliia, Kharkiv region, while driving along a forest road, killing the driver on the spot.

This was reported by the Police of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET informs.

The incident occurred on 22 April in the city of Balakliia. While driving along a forest road, the driver hit an explosive device, previously an anti-tank mine.

The man died on the spot as a result of the explosion.





Investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The police reminded that the mine danger in the de-occupied territories remains extremely high. Staying in the forests, cemeteries, fields, forest belts and other uninspected places poses a serious threat to life and health. Do not enter forests, cemeteries, landings; do not move along unverified paths and roads, and do not approach or touch suspicious objects.

"If you find a dangerous object, call 101 or 102 immediately," law enforcement urged.