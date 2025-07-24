1 274 0
Enemy drones attacked Mykolaiv: fires broke out (updated). PHOTOS
On the night of July 24, Russian terrorists attacked Mykolaiv with "shaheds".
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration Vitalii KIm and the mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.
"Fires were recorded in the city as a result of the shelling," the statement said.
Senkevych said that all relevant services were sent to the location to eliminate the consequences.
He also urged residents to observe safety measures and respond to air raid sirens.
Later, Kim said that overnight, as a result of the Russian attack, fires broke out in the warehouse buildings of two enterprises. There were no casualties.
