OCU priest Yurii Volyk died in firefight, heroically covering his brothers in arms. PHOTO
Yurii Volyk, a priest of the OCU from Trostianets, was killed in a firefight at the frontline while defending Ukraine.
Priest Roman Hryshchuk writes about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"A priest of the OCU from Trostianets, Father Yurii Volyk, died heroically covering his brothers in arms in a firefight. Now he is in the arms of God in a bright place!" the post reads.
"PS: When you are asked what is the difference between the priests of the OCU and the UOC, remember Father Yurii! The priests of the OCU will cover our soldiers with themselves, while the priests of the UOC will surrender their positions to the enemy..." he added.
