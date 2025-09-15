Late in evening, enemy launched missile strike on Boromlianska community in Sumy region, injuring 11 people. PHOTO

Late in the evening on 14 September, Russians launched a missile attack on the outskirts of a village in the Boromlianska community of Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Hryhorov.

The enemy targeted a peaceful field where agricultural machinery was working. People who were harvesting crops were injured in the attack.

"11 wounded men have been hospitalised, one of them is in a serious condition," Hryhorov said.

See more: Occupiers struck civilian infrastructure in Sumy region: houses were damaged and destroyed. PHOTOS

Photo: Oleh Hryhorov, Sumy Regional Military Administration

Photo: Oleh Hryhorov, Sumy Regional Military Administration