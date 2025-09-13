Occupiers struck civilian infrastructure in Sumy region: houses were damaged and destroyed. PHOTOS

During the day on 13 September, the enemy continued to attack the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy region, causing destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, since the night, the settlements of the Sumy community have been under Russian strikes.

Thus, the Bytitsky starostat was once again attacked by the enemy. This time, the Russians used guided aerial bombs. The attacks destroyed a residential building and damaged several others. The consequences are being investigated.

In addition, enemy drones attacked Sumy. A hit was recorded in the Kovpakiv district, but there was no significant damage.

In the Velykochernechchyna starostat, about 16 residential buildings were damaged as a result of a nighttime UAV attack. One of them was completely destroyed. The damage control is ongoing throughout the day, and assistance is being provided to the owners of the damaged homes.

According to the head of the Sumy CMA, Serhii Kryvosheienko, two Shaheds hit private residential buildings in Velyka Chernechka. A total of 16 households were damaged: 66 windows, 6 doors, 3 roofs. One residential building was destroyed.

There are no reported casualties.