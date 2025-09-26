University associate professor coordinated Russian strikes on Odesa and planned escape to Russia, - SSU. PHOTO

An FSB agent who coordinated ruscists' attacks on the city and recruited members of the Defence Forces was detained in Odesa. She was planning to flee Ukraine.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

The woman was detained on the eve of her departure to the EU, from where she planned to get to Russia. She had the appropriate bus tickets with her.

"The enemy agent was a 52-year-old associate professor at a local university. The woman came to the attention of the ruscists when she called for the seizure of Odesa region on the banned social network 'VKontakte'. In exchange for her cooperation, the occupiers promised her a position as a lecturer in the Department of Russian Literature at a Moscow university.

One of her main tasks in Ukraine was to identify the temporary deployment points of the Defence Forces in Odesa. First of all, the enemy was interested in operational airfields with combat helicopters and warehouses with weapons and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

Thus, the agent tried to gain the trust of the Ukrainian soldiers who lived in the neighbourhood.

Later, she was tasked with recruiting them into her own network of informants, through which the FSB planned to spy on the defenders of the southern region from the "inside".

The SSU detained the woman and seized a smartphone and a tablet with prepared "reports" for the FSB.

She has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). She is in custody.

The agent faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

