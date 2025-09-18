Interested in locations of 3rd AC: SSU detained Russian corrections officer in Kharkiv region

A Russian agent was detained in the Kharkiv region, who was monitoring the coordinates of the Defense Forces, on which the Russian troops were preparing strikes with super-heavy air bombs, FPV drones and artillery.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

The Russians were most interested in the locations of the units of the 3rd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are conducting continuous battles on one of the most important directions of the Eastern Front - Izium.

The strikes were adjusted by a 35-year-old local handyman who went to cooperate with Russian special services.

"In order to gather intelligence, the agent tried to "earn" the trust of Ukrainian soldiers by offering them help in organizing their daily lives. At the same time, the defendant took photos and videos of places with a significant concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and also marked them on Google Maps," the report says.

The SSU exposed the agent at the initial stage of his intelligence activity, documented his crimes, and carried out comprehensive measures to secure the positions of the Ukrainian troops on this front line.

Later, the man was detained, having seized from him a smartphone with photo and video files of the Armed Forces of Ukraine objects, which he was preparing to send to the curator.

He has now been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.