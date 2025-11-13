Russians strike industrial enterprise in Sumy with Lancet drone, city covered in smoke. PHOTO

During the day, the Russian army struck an industrial facility in the city of Sumy. No casualties or injuries were reported.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Serhii Kryvosheenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the Russian attack

The strike caused materials at the production site to catch fire. Residents can see a thick column of smoke rising from the area. Emergency crews continue handling the aftermath.

Read more: Part of Sumy is without power due to emergency shutdown at energy facility

Russia strikes with Lancet

Pending clarification of all circumstances behind the smoke in Sumy following the Russian strike, the regional Disease Control and Prevention Center advises:

close windows;

limit outdoor time for children, the elderly and people with chronic lung diseases;

drink more water;

turn air purifiers to maximum, if available.

Acting head of the community Artem Kobzar clarified that the strike on the industrial facility in Sumy was carried out by a Russian Lancet drone.

See more: Russia attacked Chernihiv and Sumy regions: fires broke out at infrastructure facility and in residential area. PHOTOS



