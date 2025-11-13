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Russians strike industrial enterprise in Sumy with Lancet drone, city covered in smoke. PHOTO
During the day, the Russian army struck an industrial facility in the city of Sumy. No casualties or injuries were reported.
This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Serhii Kryvosheenko, according to Censor.NET.
Consequences of the Russian attack
The strike caused materials at the production site to catch fire. Residents can see a thick column of smoke rising from the area. Emergency crews continue handling the aftermath.
Russia strikes with Lancet
Pending clarification of all circumstances behind the smoke in Sumy following the Russian strike, the regional Disease Control and Prevention Center advises:
- close windows;
- limit outdoor time for children, the elderly and people with chronic lung diseases;
- drink more water;
- turn air purifiers to maximum, if available.
Acting head of the community Artem Kobzar clarified that the strike on the industrial facility in Sumy was carried out by a Russian Lancet drone.
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