Occupiers struck Druzhkivka with Smerch multiple launch rocket system: one dead and three wounded

Today, 25 January 2026, Russian occupiers shelled Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

As noted, the enemy used Smerch multiple launch rocket systems against the civilian population.

Victims of the attack

As a result of the shelling, a 78-year-old pensioner suffered fatal injuries.

Three other residents, aged 47, 60, and 66, suffered shrapnel wounds, mine-blast trauma, and traumatic amputation of the foot. They were on the street at the time.

Watch more: Occupiers carried out 754 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: woman was wounded and infrastructure facilities were damaged. PHOTOS

The victims were provided with medical assistance.

Damage

The enemy attack also damaged apartment buildings.

Consequences of the strike



