Occupiers carried out 754 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: woman was wounded and infrastructure facilities were damaged
Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers have launched 754 strikes on 32 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in injuries and damage.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, and the communications department of the National Police in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to Censor.NET.
Injuries and damage
It is noted that a 39-year-old woman was wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Tavriiske.
There were also 49 reports of damage to homes and infrastructure.
What the Russians used to attack
Russian troops used aircraft, drones, MLRS, and artillery to attack the Zaporizhzhia region.
- Russian troops carried out 19 air strikes on Zirnytsia, Rizdvyanka, Liubytske, Zaliznychne, Preobrazhenka, Kopani, Verkhnia Tersia, Vozdvyzhivka, Sviatopetrivka, and Dorozhnianka.
- 500 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Chervonodniprovka, Rozumivka, Tavriiske, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Sviatopetrivka, Zelenе, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Tsvitkove, and Solodke.
- Five MLRS strikes were delivered on Lukyanivskyi, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Staroukrainka.
- 230 artillery strikes were delivered on Chervonodniprovka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Sviatopetrivka, Zelen, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Solodke.
Consequences of the shelling
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password