Occupiers carried out 754 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: woman was wounded and infrastructure facilities were damaged

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers have launched 754 strikes on 32 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in injuries and damage.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, and the communications department of the National Police in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to Censor.NET.

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Injuries and damage

It is noted that a 39-year-old woman was wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Tavriiske.

There were also 49 reports of damage to homes and infrastructure.

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What the Russians used to attack

Russian troops used aircraft, drones, MLRS, and artillery to attack the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian troops carried out 19 air strikes on Zirnytsia, Rizdvyanka, Liubytske, Zaliznychne, Preobrazhenka, Kopani, Verkhnia Tersia, Vozdvyzhivka, Sviatopetrivka, and Dorozhnianka.

500 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Chervonodniprovka, Rozumivka, Tavriiske, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Sviatopetrivka, Zelenе, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Tsvitkove, and Solodke.

Five MLRS strikes were delivered on Lukyanivskyi, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Staroukrainka.

230 artillery strikes were delivered on Chervonodniprovka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Sviatopetrivka, Zelen, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Solodke.

See more: Russians launched 756 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours: homes and infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of the shelling







