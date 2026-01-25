Russian Federation launched more than 1,700 drones, more than 1,380 guided aerial bombs, and 69 missiles at Ukraine in one week, - Zelenskyy

Russia continues to attack energy facilities, critical infrastructure, and residential buildings in Ukraine using drones, guided aerial bombs, and missiles.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What did Russia attack with?

It is noted that this week alone, the Russians launched the following attacks on Ukraine:

more than 1,700 strike drones,

more than 1,380 guided aerial bombs,

69 missiles of various types.

Read more: Dutch Foreign Minister Van Veen on Russia’s attacks on Ukraine: More air defence and energy support

The occupiers' targets

"The main targets that Russia is currently striking are our energy sector, critical infrastructure, residential buildings... Every massive strike by Russia can be devastating," Zelenskyy said.

Strengthening air defence

The President stressed that missiles for air defence systems are needed every day, and Ukraine continues to work with America and Europe to increase air defence capabilities.

"Today in Vilnius, we are coordinating with our partners in the region – Lithuania and Poland. We are working with each leader to strengthen Ukraine. Everyone must be clearly aware of the threat coming from Russia, and it is our peoples who understand this best. Thank you to everyone who is helping us stand strong," he added.

Read more: As result of Russian attacks, one person was killed, about 40 people were injured, and more than 170 objects were damaged, - Klymenko

Massive attack by Russia on 24 January