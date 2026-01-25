Russian Federation launched more than 1,700 drones, more than 1,380 guided aerial bombs, and 69 missiles at Ukraine in one week, - Zelenskyy
Russia continues to attack energy facilities, critical infrastructure, and residential buildings in Ukraine using drones, guided aerial bombs, and missiles.
This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.
What did Russia attack with?
It is noted that this week alone, the Russians launched the following attacks on Ukraine:
- more than 1,700 strike drones,
- more than 1,380 guided aerial bombs,
- 69 missiles of various types.
The occupiers' targets
"The main targets that Russia is currently striking are our energy sector, critical infrastructure, residential buildings... Every massive strike by Russia can be devastating," Zelenskyy said.
Strengthening air defence
The President stressed that missiles for air defence systems are needed every day, and Ukraine continues to work with America and Europe to increase air defence capabilities.
"Today in Vilnius, we are coordinating with our partners in the region – Lithuania and Poland. We are working with each leader to strengthen Ukraine. Everyone must be clearly aware of the threat coming from Russia, and it is our peoples who understand this best. Thank you to everyone who is helping us stand strong," he added.
Massive attack by Russia on 24 January
- According to the Air Force, on the night of 24 January, Russian troops carried out a combined strike on Ukraine using various types of air and ground-based missiles and strike UAVs. A total of 396 air attack weapons were recorded. Air defence forces shot down/suppressed 372 targets - 15 missiles and 357 drones of various types.
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles, causing hits and fires.
- By morning, it became known that one person had been killed and four wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv. There is damage in five districts. On the left bank, there are interruptions in water and heat supply.
- In addition, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "Shaheds": 11 people were injured, including a pregnant woman.
- The enemy also struck the Kyiv region. There are four wounded, and houses in the Boryspil and Brovary districts have been damaged.
- On the night of Saturday, 24 January, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv.
- Air Force spokesman Colonel Yuriy Ignat noted that today's attack was unique in that Russia used Kh-22 missiles.
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