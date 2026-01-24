As result of Russian attacks, one person was killed, about 40 people were injured, and more than 170 objects were damaged, - Klymenko

As a result of Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, more than 170 objects have been damaged, and there are casualties and injuries.

This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko at a meeting chaired by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on Saturday, according to Censor.NET.

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Over 170 facilities damaged

He stressed that the emergency services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are fully involved in the work to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack on energy and civilian infrastructure.

"One person was killed in Kyiv, and about 40 people across Ukraine were injured.

More than 170 objects have been damaged: energy infrastructure, more than 60 residential buildings and 80 civilian vehicles," Klymenko said.

Read more: Dutch Foreign Minister Van Veen on Russia’s attacks on Ukraine: More air defence and energy support

Kyiv

State Emergency Service, police and municipal services are working at the sites of the Russian strikes.

150 rescue climbers from various regions have been involved in emergency repair work: Sumy, Lviv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and other units of the State Emergency Service. The work is being carried out in stages, in compliance with safety rules for personnel.

At the same time, we are responding quickly to requests for support from the population. More than 1,300 resilience centres have been set up in Kyiv, including in businesses. An additional 91 State Emergency Service warming centres have been set up in 68 locations, mainly in the courtyards of high-rise buildings.

"Together with our partners, we are providing people with food - more than 6,000 portions have already been distributed. The State Emergency Service's food services are supporting both the population and the assembled rescue teams," the minister said.

Kharkiv

As a result of a massive UAV attack in Kharkiv, more than 30 people were injured, including two children.

Civilian facilities were damaged, including a maternity hospital where about 30 patients with children were staying.

Work to eliminate the consequences is ongoing, and the State Emergency Service units in the region have been reinforced with forces from other regions.

Chernihiv

The region has been reinforced with a combined energy unit with powerful generators. The main tasks are to help the population and stabilise critical infrastructure in the Chernihiv region.

Emergency repair work

It is noted that a total of almost 11,000 points of invulnerability have been deployed across the country.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs services are working in close coordination with military administrations, local authorities and partners to eliminate the consequences of the strikes as quickly as possible and provide people with basic necessities.

"Emergency repair work is ongoing. We are keeping the situation under constant control. We are involving as many specialists as possible and doing everything we can to eliminate the consequences of the Russian shelling as quickly as possible," Klymenko added.

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