Russia attacked with two "Zircons", ballistic and cruise missiles: air defence forces destroyed 372 targets, - Air Force

On the night of 24 January, Russian troops carried out a combined strike on Ukraine using various types of air- and ground-based missiles and strike UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

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How did the enemy attack Ukraine?

As noted, a total of 396 air attack weapons were recorded by the Air Force's radio-technical troops:

2 anti-ship missiles 3M22 "Zircon" (launch area TOT AR Crimea);

12 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles (from the airspace of the Bryansk region, Russian Federation);

6 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles (launch area – Bryansk region, Russian Federation, TOT Crimea);

1 Kh-59/69 guided air missile (launched from the airspace of the Kursk region, Russian Federation);

375 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of strike UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Bryansk – Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, about 250 of them are Shaheds.

The main target was the Kyiv region. A distinctive feature was the use of strategic aircraft with Kh-22/Kh-32 missiles to strike the Ukrainian capital.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did our air defence perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defence forces shot down/suppressed 372 targets - 15 missiles and 357 drones of various types:

9 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles;

5 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles;

1 guided aviation missile Kh-59/69;

357 strike UAVs of various types.

Consequences

Two missiles and 18 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 17 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) fell on 12 locations. Information on four enemy missiles is being clarified.

"The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow the safety rules!" emphasise the Air Force.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kharkiv with "Shaheds": 11 victims, including pregnant woman (updated)

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles: there were hits and fires.

By morning, it became known that one person had been killed and four wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv. There is damage in five districts. On the left bank, there are interruptions in water and heat supply.

In addition, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "shahids": 11 people were injured, including a pregnant woman.

The enemy also struck the Kyiv region. There are four wounded and damage to houses in the Boryspil and Brovary districts.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces new Air Force personnel changes: System must become more effective