Zelenskyy announces new Air Force personnel changes: System must become more effective

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and announced personnel changes in the defense sector, including in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The head of state said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

Fedorov reported on the situation at the front and Ukraine’s technological responses. Zelenskyy thanked the units for their defense and said Russian losses in December totaled 35,000 people.

"We also discussed personnel matters with the minister, and not only within the ministry, but also across the service branches, including the Air Force. It is good that there is more interaction within the Air Force and more analysis of the circumstances of the hits. Conclusions are very much needed so that the system becomes more effective," the president stressed.

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Strengthening air defenses

Zelenskyy also instructed the Ukrainian team to work out as quickly as possible and in maximum detail the agreements with Ukraine’s partners on missiles for air defense — yesterday, there was a positive signal in a conversation with U.S. President Trump regarding PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems.

"Now we need a positive signal here in Ukraine — in real deliveries for our sky defenders. Logistics must be accelerated as much as possible," he added.

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